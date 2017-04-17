Artists take up residence in wetland to raise awareness

Staff writer, with CNA

A group of artists have taken up residence at the Cheng Long Wetlands (成龍濕地) in Yunlin County for a 25-day artists-in-residence program that is part of an international environmental art project to raise public awareness about environmental issues, the event’s organizer said yesterday.

Seven landscape installations created by artists from Taiwan and abroad are to be displayed from May 8 at the wetlands in Kouhu Township (口湖) after the opening of this year’s Chenglong Wetlands International Environmental Art Project, said the Kuan-Shu Educational Foundation, which organizes the event.

The project, now in its eighth year, aims to raise awareness about collective environmental responsibility for the wetlands and how people can work together with nature to readjust to the changing environment, the foundation said.

The works emphasize the natural cycle of birth, life, death and rebirth, while encouraging the public to take action to protect the environment, it added.

This year’s project collected submissions from 180 artists in 55 nations before choosing the seven entrants, the foundation said.

The artists whose works are to be displayed are Jane Liou (蔡慧盈) and Tsai Hui-ying (劉臻) from Taiwan; Annechien Meier and Gert-Jan Gerlach from the Netherlands; Inga Shalvashvili from Georgia; Piotr Wesolowski from Poland; and Rob Mulholland from the UK.

Another piece was created by the Chenglong Villagers’ Team, the foundation said, adding that the artists will stay in Kouhu until May 8.

The foundation is also hoping to help broaden local school children’s understanding of the world, promote local businesses, and the sustainable development of aquaculture and fish farming in the township, it said.