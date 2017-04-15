Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TRANSPORTATION

YouBike discounts mulled

Taipei is considering including its public bicycle rental system in its discounts for transfers between city buses and Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) lines, the Department of Transportation said on Thursday. Under the proposal, YouBike riders would get a discount of NT$5 on their fare if they transfer within an hour to a city bus or an MRT train, the department said in a report to the Taipei City Council. The plan has not been finalized because there are technical issues that have to be dealt with in collaboration with the New Taipei City Government, it said. Rental of a YouBike costs NT$5 for the first 30 minutes, NT$10 per half-hour for the next three-and-a-half hours, NT$20 per half-hour for the next four hours and NT$40 per half-hour after that.

ENERGY

Google eyes cooperation

Google is open to cooperating with large power plants in the nation to obtain sources of renewable energy for its local data center, a Google executive said on Wednesday in Taipei. Marsden Hanna, who is responsible for Google’s global energy policy and strategy, said electricity is the biggest operating cost at the company’s 15 data centers worldwide, including the one in Taiwan. The most practical way for Google to obtain renewable energy in the nation is by plugging into the electricity grid that is fed, for example, by wind farms close to Changhua Coastal Park in central Taiwan, where its data center is located, and to purchase from other sources, Hanna said. Google is confident that the renewable energy generated in Taiwan can meet the needs of its center and those of other companies, and is optimistic about the efforts of the Taiwanese government to promote renewable energy, he said.