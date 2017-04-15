Student wins top award at confectioner’s competition

By Yu Chao-fu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

College student Chien Ju-yi (簡如怡) on Sunday won the top prize in the local division of the International Union of Bakers and Confectioners’ (IUBC) junior world championship of confectioners at the Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei.

A third-year hotel and restaurant management student at the Ching Kuo Institute of Management and Health, Chien is to represent the nation at the IUBC’s global competition in Munich, Germany, in September next year.

Chien’s winning entry was a chocolate cake made in the likeness of the character Slinky Dog from the popular Disney Toy Story movies.

Chien said that after signing up for the competition, she had one month to think of the design and practice how to make it. The final product weighed nearly 13kg.

The most challenging part of making the chocolate sculpture was putting the individual pieces together, while checking them for weight and balance, she said.

She said she made and remade the spring loops of Slinky Dog more than 100 times during practice.

The contestants were given eight hours to work on their entry, said Chou Chin-yao (周景堯), the institute’s head of hotel and restaurant management.

Each contestant had to work independently to finish one chocolate or pulled sugar centerpiece, in addition to chocolate sweets, an ice cream cake and marzipan confections, Chou said.

Panelists judged the works based on flavor, appearance and hygiene, he said.

“Chien’s work was professional and precise. Her chocolate and cakes were perfect,” he added.