Traffic to yield to learner drivers from next month

Staff writer, with CNA

Those who fail to yield to drivers taking a licensing test will face a fine of up to NT$1,800 from next month, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said.

Under revised traffic safety regulations, to avoid traffic hazards road users will have to yield to vehicles with a sign saying “drivers taking test,” in addition to fire trucks and ambulances, the ministry said.

Those who do not abide by the rules will be fined between NT$600 and NT$1,800.

As of next month, people who want a driver’s license will have to pass a written test, a simulated road test at a training school and a real road test.

In related news, people driving less than 70kph in Hsuehshan Tunnel (雪山隧道) on the Chiang Wei-shui Memorial Freeway (National Freeway No. 5) will be fined up to NT$6,000 from tomorrow, the ministry said.

Traffic congestion on the freeway is common on weekends and some people have said that slow drivers in the tunnel have exacerbated the problem.

The National Freeway Bureau announced the plan on March 10 giving drivers one month to adapt to the new rule.

Traffic cameras have been placed every 1.6km along the 12.9km tunnel to record traffic violations, such as drivers disregarding speed rules, changing lanes or tailgating, it added.