‘Din tao’ to dominate in month-long Kinmen City God religious festival

The Kinmen City God Religious and Cultural Tourism Festival began yesterday in Kinmen County’s Jincheng Township (金城), with uniquely Taiwanese performances, such as din tao (陣頭 performances meant to amuse the City God), traditional arts and other events scheduled to run until next month.

The Jincheng Township Office yesterday launched the festival at the Temple of the City God to celebrate the upcoming birthday of the Taoist guardian of cities on May 7, when a City God pilgrimage is scheduled to begin. The pilgrimage is to feature a variety of din tao.

Visitors can expect to see traditional din tao such as “grandpa carrying grandma” (公揹婆), a solo dance involving dancers in specially made prosthetic costumes to make it look like a dance duet; the “centipede seats” (蜈蚣座), which is a parade of children dressed up as Taoist deities carried on palanquins; and the modern Techno Prince Nezha (電音三太子), which features masked dancers dressed up as Taoist deity Nezha and dancing to Taiwanese electronic music, said event co-organizer Daniel Chen (陳上均), who works for the Kinmen Department of Tourism.

The City God is to “inspect” the township while seated on a sedan chair escorted by dancers, stopping at four temples near historic gates dating to the Qing Dynasty so people can worship, Chen said, adding that din tao performers from around the nation are to give performances during the pilgrimage.

The Battle of the Lions, a traditional Lion Dance competition, is to take place on April 29 and April 30 at the Kinmen County Stadium, he said.

People can harvest and take home oysters from the Rock Oyster and Wheat Cultural Festival that is to be held on April 21 and Arpil 22 from 9am to 5:30pm in Kuningtou Village (古寧頭) at the Lincuo Peace Memorial Square (林厝和平紀念廣場). The rock oyster is named after the racks on which they are grown, which are carved from rock, Chen said.

Kaoliang liquor cocktails are to be served at the event, he said.

The village is where the Battle of Kuningtou took place during the Chinese Civil War, Chen added.

Taiwanese pop stars, including A-fu (鄧福如) and techno-pop duo Under Lover are to perform at the plaza on April 21 from 7pm, he said.