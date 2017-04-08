Nicaraguan foreign minister starts five-day visit to Taipei

Staff writer, with CNA

Nicaraguan Minister of Foreign Affairs Denis Moncada has begun a five-day visit, during which he is to meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other officials to discuss bilateral ties and economic and trade exchanges, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said yesterday.

Moncada’s delegation includes Nicaraguan Minister of Finance and Public Credit Ivan Acosta and Minister of Development, Industry and Commerce Orlando Solorzano, MOFA said in statement.

Moncada and his delegation are to meet with his counterpart, Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lee (李大維), and visit the ministries of finance and economic affairs, the International Cooperation and Development Fund, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and the Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China, it said.

They are also scheduled to tour the Hsinchu Science Park and the National Center for Traditional Arts to learn more about Taiwan’s economic development and culture, the statement said.

It is Moncada’s first trip to Taiwan since he was appointed foreign minister in January, succeeding Samuel Santos, who had held the post for almost a decade, and follows Tsai’s state visit earlier this year to Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

Tsai’s trip was aimed at consolidating ties with Central American allies after the West African nation of Sao Tome and Principe severed diplomatic relations with Taipei in December last year.