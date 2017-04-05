FDA urge people declare medications when traveling

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

People who bring controlled drugs from other countries into Taiwan must declare them at customs upon arrival and show a medical certificate or doctor’s prescription, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

People traveling abroad should also check the regulations on what types of medications are allowed into their destination country or countries, the administration said.

Some common prescription drugs, such as zolpidem, flunitrazepam and other sedatives, as well as morphine, fentanyl and other narcotics, are considered controlled drugs in some countries.

Controlled drugs can only be used for medical treatment or scientific research, and are considered illegal if used for other purposes by the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例), the administration said.

If people are prescribed controlled drugs in another country, they are required to declare their medication to customs on arrival in Taiwan, the administration said.

People should present a medical certificate or prescription with the drugs and are not allowed to bring more than the prescribed amount, or send the medication by post or delivery service, it added.

The FDA said people can learn more about controlled drugs in Taiwan on its Web site or about traveling with medications on the Web site of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Bureau of Consular Affairs.