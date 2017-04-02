Cache of bullets found in Taichung hospital trash can

Staff writer, with CNA

A cache of bullets found at Taichung Armed Forces General Hospital were not manufactured in Taiwan or used by the nation’s military, the Ministry of National Defense said on Friday.

Ministry of National Defense spokesman Major General Chen Chung-chi (陳中吉) said a cleaner found 30 5.56mm bullets, 64 38 caliber bullets, one 9mm bullet and one round of an unknown caliber bullet inside a red plastic bag in a garbage bin in the emergency ward men’s bathroom at 1:45pm on Thursday.

An examination of the bullets ruled out the possibility that they were manufactured in Taiwan or used by the military, Chen said.

The hospital cordoned off the scene and military police collected the bullets.

The Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office is seeking any suspects and suspicious activity in the area, Chen said.

Chen said the military will respect the prosecutors’ investigation and would not comment or speculate on the case.