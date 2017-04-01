Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

Winning number announced

Holders of 17 receipts with the winning number 82885130 are each entitled to claim a NT$10 million (US$329,641) special prize in the January-February uniform invoice lottery, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday. One winner spent NT$4 on gasoline at a self-service pump in Taichung, the ministry said, adding that another winning invoice was for NT$8 spent on photocopies of documents at a convenience store in Changhua County. The largest invoice among the 17 winners was for NT$1,580 spent on an online purchase of an appliance, it said. The number of special-prize-winning receipts for January-February was the largest in the history of the uniform invoice lottery, the ministry said. However, the actual prize would be about NT$8 million after taxes. Holders of winning receipts can claim their prize money from Thursday next week, the ministry said.

MILITARY

Taiping drills a legal right

The government has the right to conduct exercises on Itu Aba Island (Taiping Island, 太平島) in the South China Sea, an indivisible part of the nation’s territory, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday. The ministry made the statement after a routine drill — conducted by the Coast Guard Administration on Itu Aba from 8am to 9pm daily from Wednesday to yesterday — drew a protest from Vietnam. The ministry said that the Republic of China has irrefutable rights over islands in the South China Sea and their waters based on international and maritime laws. The government is willing to work with relevant countries to promote peace and stability in the South China Sea, based on the principles of putting aside disputes, jointly developing resources and negotiating on an equal footing, an official said.