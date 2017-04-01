Workers in first job earn less than peers: survey

Staff Writer, with CNA

The average monthly salary for young employees was NT$29,427 last year and NT$25,540 for those in their first job, according to a Ministry of Labor survey.

The survey of 4,047 people aged 15 to 29 who took part in the national labor insurance program and worked from October to November last year, showed an average monthly salary of NT$29,427, up NT$502 from 2014.

However, the average salary was NT$3,887 higher than the NT$25,540 earned by those in their first job, showing that most young employees receive higher salaries after changing jobs.

The average monthly wage for employees aged 20 to 24 was NT$25,868, while the salary for those in their first job was NT$23,119.

For people aged 25 to 29, the monthly salary was NT$32,472, while first-time employees earned NT$27,798.

The survey showed that new entrants to the labor market spend two months looking for a job on average, with up to half encountering difficulty because of a lack of experience and knowledge about suitable jobs, the ministry said.

The average age for finding a first job increased from 20.5 in 2006 to 21.7 last year, the ministry said.

The main factors young employees consider when looking for a first job are stability, salary and benefits, the survey showed, while 29 percent of young employees said they plan to change jobs, mainly because of low salaries and a lack of prospects.