Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

EVENTS

Taipei 101 race nearing

Applications for a race up Taipei 101’s stairs are to be accepted from noon tomorrow, with 3,000 entrants expected in the individual race and 30 teams in the group event, organizers said. The Taipei 101 Run Up, now in its 13th year, is to take place on May 7, with nearly NT$1 million (US$33,020) in prize money on offer, organizers said. Participants must climb 2,046 stairs to the 91st floor of the building. Australian Paul Crake, who clocked 10 minutes, 29 seconds, and Austrian Andrea Mayr, who finished in 12 minutes, 38 seconds, in 2005 remain the male and female record holders respectively. As an added incentive, NT$200,000 in prize money is being offered to anyone who sets a new record, organizers said.

SOCIETY

Zhonghe polluters fined

A printing house and a dyeing company in New Taipei City’s Zhonghe District (中和) were fined NT$3 million each for illegally discharging alkaline wastewater into the sewage system, officials from the city’s Environmental Protection Department said on Monday. After receiving a tip-off on Thursday last week, inspectors said they traced the origin of pink wastewater in a ditch — which had a pH level of 12 — to printing business Hualin Co. The company was found to be releasing wastewater and other pollutants into the sewage system, officials said. As inspectors were checking on Hualin, Hung Yuan Printing and Dyeing Co, which is in the same building, suddenly stopped its operations, sparking inspectors’ suspicion, officials said. Inspectors determined that water used to clean Hung Yuan’s machines had the same pH level as that taken from the ditch and it had been illegally discharging it, officials said. The two companies were charged with violating the Water Pollution Control Act (水污染防治法).