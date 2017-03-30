Taiwan Taxi riders can use Apple Pay for fares, firm says

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Taiwan Taxi customers can now use Apple Pay to pay their fares, the nation’s largest taxi company said yesterday.

The company already allows their passengers to pay taxi fares using EasyCards, credit cards, allPay, Alipay and a host of other online payment platforms.

“Taiwan Taxi Co offers the best quality transport service, and Apple Pay provides the best online payment platform. With this partnership, we are ushering in a new era of digital payment in transportation. It will also help us create value-added services,” Taiwan Taxi Co general manager Joanna Lee (李瓊淑) said.

The credit card numbers consumers enter into the Apple Pay system would not be saved to their mobile devices, nor would they be stored on Apple servers, the company said.

However, users would be able to pay cab fares via Apple Pay and still accumulate points on their credit cards, he said.

In related news, downloads of Taiwan Taxi’s ride-hailing app have increased since Uber suspended its services in Taiwan last month, making it the most used taxi app in Taiwan, a survey by the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute showed.

The application developed by Taiwan Mobile was also among the five most popular travel apps in the nation, the report said.

It is possible that former Uber users switched to similar apps created by competing operators, driving a spike in use of competitors’ apps, the institute said, adding that further research was necessary to confirm this.