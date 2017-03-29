Public urged to ignore alcohol and soda stories

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

A doctor has called on the public to disregard old Internet stories claiming that Sprite and Coca-Cola are capable of neutralizing the effects of alcohol as the reports are based on an experiment that has not been clinically tested on humans.

“A person’s blood alcohol level is 0.25mg per liter after two cups of beer, but if one drinks 500cc of Sprite or Coca-Cola three minutes after the beer, there would be no residual amount of alcohol a minute later,” one Web site states.

Tainan Municipal Annan Hospital physician Tsai Chung-hung (蔡忠紘) said he first heard the rumors several years ago and their renewed spread led to him to investigate the veracity of the claims.

The rumors stemmed from experiments at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, China, on the effects of 50 types of drinks on the metabolism of alcohol, he said.

The tests found that Sprite and Coca-Cola increased metabolism, with Sprite having more of an effect than Coca-Cola, Tsai said.

However, the experiments were only conducted in test tubes, not on humans in clinical trials, so the results could not prove that such an effect would occur in the human body, Tsai said.