Insomnia affects women more than men, poll finds

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

A survey conducted over 10 years by Taipei Chang Gung Memorial Hospital’s Sleep Center indicated that about 11.3 percent of Taiwanese aged 16 and older suffer from chronic insomnia, with the condition affecting more women than men.

The Taiwan Society of Sleep Medicine commissioned the repeat cross-sectional survey, which gives an overview of sleeping disorders in Taiwanese.

The prevalence of chronic insomnia in the most recent survey was similar to the results of a 2006 survey, which found 11.5 percent of respondents suffering from the condition, but the percentage of women, and older people had increased, the results showed.

Insomnia is indicated by three types of difficulties with sleep, Sleep Center director Chen Ning-hung (陳濘宏) said.

If people cannot fall asleep within 30 minutes of going to bed, find it difficult to fall back to sleep after waking up during the night, or wake up earlier than expected, then they are considered insomniac, Chen said.

If the symptoms occur more than three times per week and persist for more than three months, then the condition is considered chronic, Chen said.

The average duration of a respondents’ sleep and level of satisfaction increased in this year’s survey, Chen said.

In 2006, the average sleep duration on weekdays and weekends was 6.67 hours and 7.40 hours respectively, while in last year’s survey the averages were 6.86 hours and 7.51 hours respectively, while the level of satisfaction had increased from 70.6 percent to 76.4 percent, the poll showed.

However, the results showed that 16.7 percent of respondents aged from 50 to 59 were suffering from chronic insomnia, while the rate in people aged from 60 to 69 was 22.7 percent.

Both numbers had risen since the 2006 survey and were significantly higher than the average prevalence rate.

While other chronic illnesses can affect sleep, people in their 50s or 60s are possibly at the peaks of their careers or facing retirement, and stress is likely to be the main cause of sleeplessness, but that hypothesis requires further analysis, Chen said.

The survey found that while about 8.6 percent of men suffered insomnia, up to 13.9 percent of women complained of the condition, Sleep Center clinical psychologist Wu Chia-shuo (吳家碩) said, adding that menstruation cycles, pregnancy, menopause and hormonal changes can trigger the condition.

The study also showed that taking care of children or housekeeping duties are major factors that affect women’s sleep, he said.

People who suffer from sleep disorders are now more willing to seek medical treatment, with the survey indicating that 34.7 percent said they were amenable to the idea, compared with 20.2 percent in the 2006 survey, Chen said, adding that people should consult a doctor before taking medication.

People should not use digital devices for at least 30 minutes before they go to sleep, because the blue light can suppress melatonin production and make it harder for people to fall asleep and not to wake up, Wu said.