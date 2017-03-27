Actress cites folk remedies in sister’s cancer death

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Actress Wen Tzui-pin’s (溫翠蘋) sister died of breast cancer yesterday morning, just two days after she told a news conference that her sister had been misled by a folk remedy’s advertising.

Wen on Friday said that her sister Jessica, who was diagnosed in 2015, spent more than NT$1 million (US$32,851) on naturopathic water lily products that claimed to have therapeutic effects, and discontinued formal treatment by an accredited hospital.

“The dishonest vendor used his eloquence to sell products to patients, claiming that they could save you and give you vitality, and that they could turn your malignant tumors benign,” she said.

Wen said Jessica cared about her appearance and did not want to undergo a mastectomy, so she attended spiritual events, had massage therapy and purchased many expensive products, all recommended by the water lily product company.

Jessica was first diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer, which has a relatively high survival rate if treated properly by accredited hospitals, Wen said, adding that her sister took products without clear content labels or certifications.

Wen urged people with cancer to believe in medicine proven through clinical trials, and for women to not delay treatment due to fear of having a mastectomy.

The Yilan County Public Health Bureau has started investigating the case, so far discovering two products with false advertising, Food and Drug Administration official Huang Wei-sheng (黃維生) said, adding that the bureau and prosecutors would continue the probe.

The Hope Foundation for Cancer Care said patients should discuss with their doctors before trying alternative therapies or halting mainstream medical treatment and urged them to consult with cancer support organizations if needed.

“Cancer is not incurable if people are not misled by folk remedies and seek accredited treatment as early as possible,” doctor Hsieh Cheng-i (謝政毅) said, calling on the government to enhance inspections and people to report suspected products.