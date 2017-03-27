Measures imposed to protect peregrine nest

By Yu Chao-fu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A drone-free zone has been imposed in a bid to protect a peregrine falcon nest at a rock-climbing facility in Longdong (龍洞) in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮).

The rock face has a nest with three eggs, officials from the city’s Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office said after conducting an inspection of Longdong with the Wild Bird Society of Keelung and the Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area Office.

The cliffs, which are frequented by rock climbers, are also a breeding area for peregrine falcons from next month to June, officials said.

A restricted zone and patrol were established to keep tourists and drone operators from disturbing the falcons, scenic area office acting director Chen Mei-hsiu (陳美秀) said.

Violators would be charged under Article 18 and Article 42 of the Wildlife Conservation Act (野生動物保育法), which carries a sentence of up to one year in prison commutable to a fine of up to NT$300,000, she said.

The city’s animal protection authorities asked her office to enforce the ban after receiving complaints last year that falcons were frightened into abandoning their nest by a drone that was believed to be photographing them, Chen said.

The rock face near the main activity hall and its approaches are off-limits until further notice, and crossing fences, operating drones or making excessive noise in close proximity to the restricted area is forbidden, she said.

Birdwatchers may observe the falcons or photograph them from the pavilion if they observe the restrictions, Chen added.