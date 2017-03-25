NHIA says payment reminder not scam, despite warnings

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) on Thursday said it does send late-payment reminders and that it is not necessarily a scam.

A message shared on social messaging app Line said that late-payment forms sent by the NHIA were a scam and that people should disregard them.

The message reportedly began after a man posted a message on Line asking whether an NHI premium late-payment reminder he received was real or a scam.

The message warned that the letter might be fake and that people should watch out for them.

NHIA official Chang Su-fei (張素菲) said there are telephone scams in which callers pose as agency personnel, but counterfeit payment forms have not been reported.

The letter the man received was genuine, Chang said.

The agency urged people not to share messages with misleading information and to contact the agency by methods provided on its Web site, www.nhi.gov.tw/english/index.aspx, if they have questions.