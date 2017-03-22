Kaohsiung eyes cruise tour boost

Staff writer, with CNA

Kaohsiung is hoping to boost cruise tourism this year, targeting visitors from Southeast Asia, Japan and Hong Kong, an official said yesterday.

Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau Director Tseng Tzu-wen (曾姿雯) said 44 cruises are scheduled to dock in Kaohsiung this year, bringing an estimated 120,000 overseas tourists to the city.

A total of 46 cruises docked in the city in 2015, but the number plunged to only 14 last year, the Kaohsiung City Government said.

The city welcomed the SuperStar Virgo, owned and operated by Star Cruises, to the Banana Pier in Kaohsiung yesterday.

The ship was carrying 1,800 tourists from Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Tseng said the SuperStar Virgo would be using Kaohsiung as a home port for four months, starting this month.

This would help with the city’s effort to promote the central government’s “new southbound policy,” which seeks to advance ties with Southeast Asia, South Asia, New Zealand and Australia, she said.

The city said it is planning a series of activities to promote the city’s cruise tourism, including giving gifts to visitors on cruises and working with travel agencies to launch package tours.

Each time a cruise docks in the city, it generates about NT$2 million (US$65,664) in tourism revenue, the bureau said, adding that it hopes cruise tourism can add more than NT$100 million to the city’s economy this year.