Airport line normal after first big glitch

Staff writer, with CNA

Service on the Taoyuan International Airport MRT returned to normal after the system experienced a major glitch on Friday, its first since beginning operations early this month, causing some trains to be delayed by up to 15 minutes.

Taoyuan Metro Corp, the publicly funded entity that operates the airport MRT, apologized to passengers who were affected by the delay and said all trains were running normally yesterday morning.

The glitch was first reported by passengers who said their trains were stopping and starting near Shanbi Station (A10), one stop north of Kengkou (坑口).

In a statement issued early yesterday, the company said the issue affected northbound trains traveling from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Taipei City between 9:30pm and 11:30pm.

The delay occurred after a signal anomaly was detected at Kengkou Station (A11) just north of the airport, the company said.

An unspecified number of trains had to be operated manually and traveled at low speed for safety, it said.

After the MRT ended its daily operations at about midnight, engineers found that a weak radio signal had prevented the trains from traveling at high speeds while operating automatically, the company said.

After the problem was fixed, eight trains were run through Kenkou Station in succession to ensure the signal was normal before the line reopened service, it said.

It is unknown how many passengers were affected by the first major glitch since the airport MRT line went into service on March 2 after a month-long trial run.

The 53km MRT line connects Taoyuan airport with Taipei Main Station (A1) and serves commuters in parts of Taoyuan and New Taipei City.