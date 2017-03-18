Southeast Asia trip was a success: Tainan mayor

By Tsai Wen-chu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Tainan Mayor William Lai (賴清德) earlier this week said that his trip to Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia to promote his city’s higher education institutions was successful, as nine university-business cooperation agreements were signed.

Lai made the trip, dubbed the “new southbound policy tour,” with a delegation from the Association of Tainan Universities, an organization comprised of a dozen Tainan-based institutions, including National Cheng Kung University, Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology and Chang Jung Christian University.

Southeast Asia is going through rapid economic growth and there is an acute demand for skilled workers, Lai said.

Indonesia needs more than 1 million workers with technical and vocational training, but its schools can train only 200,000 workers, he said, adding that Indonesian businesses are also experiencing a shortage of trained managers.

The association can help alleviate the shortage of skilled workers in Southeast Asia by training promising students from the region, Lai said, adding that the city government would work toward making Tainan a friendly environment for Muslims.

Association representatives also praised the trip, saying enrolling students as a collaborative body rather than in competition with each other helped the schools share their resources and increased efficiency.

The universities are to build a joint Internet platform and hold regular meetings to promote their profile in Southeast Asia.