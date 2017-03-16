Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

AGRICULTURE

OIE listing expected

The nation in May is expected to be listed as free from foot-and-mouth disease by the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), the Council of Agriculture said on Tuesday. The Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine said it was notified by the OIE that Taiwan has passed screening by its commission and application to be listed as foot-and-mouth disease free is to be reviewed by member nations. According to regulations, a member applying for such recognition should show evidence of an effective surveillance program and the absence of the disease for the two previous years. After a foot-and-mouth case in Taiwan in May 2013, there were no cases reported in Taipei, Penghu and Matsu through 2015, so Taiwan applied for recognition that year. However, Kinmen County reported A-type cases in May and June of that year, prompting the OIE to reject the application over misgivings that meat from even-toed hoofed animals might be transported from Kinmen to Taiwan proper. The bureau has kept the OEI informed about developments, while the Kinmen County Government has boosted controls on exports to Taiwan proper, it said.

ENVIRONMENT

Oil clean-up updated

Work to clean up an oil spill near Green Island (綠島) is expected to be completed by Saturday, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said on Tuesday. As of 5pm that day, 2,007kg of oil and garbage had been removed and no oil was visible in areas within 8 nautical miles (14.8km) of the island’s shoreline, the EPA said. The spill is believed to have been caused by a cruise ship, cargo ship or other large vessel dumping heavy oil on the high seas that was carried to Green Island.