Civic group opposes anti-spying bill, advocating improved media instead

Staff writer, with CNA

An anti-espionage draft bill proposed by the Ministry of Justice and supported by some lawmakers was opposed yesterday by a civic group that said media literacy education and media professionalism are better ways to fight “fake news” than enacting a controversial law.

Non-profit foundation Taiwan Media Watch opposed the proposal and also the idea of enacting a law to regulate fake news.

It said the proposal would restore the authoritarian rule of the past and hurt Taiwan’s growing democracy, adding that the Constitution itself rules out censorship.

In July last year and in January, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said that new anti-espionage legislation is necessary.

The Investigation Bureau and the Ministry of Justice had submitted a total of three drafts bills by last month, but they were all rejected by a minister without portfolio, a Cabinet spokesperson said on Friday last week.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators Chen Ming-wen (陳明文), Chuang Jui-hsiung (莊瑞雄) and Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) said at a news conference on Tuesday that the new legislation is not only necessary, but it should be named an “anti-infiltration act” that also regulates fake news in order for the government’s policies to be correctly propagated.

The bill should contain articles on human rights protections and should give the legislature the power to oversee the administration’s implementation, Lo said.

Premier Lin Chuan (林全) yesterday said that he was not clear about the contents of the draft bill.

Both national security and freedom of speech are important and his administration would not infringe on freedom of speech to safeguard national security, he said.

In many advanced nations, the work of anti-espionage is carried out in such a way that it does not infringe on human rights and freedom of speech, Lin said.

The nation’s civil servants still have a lot to learn about drafting laws, which is why the Cabinet did not accept the drafts submitted by the Justice Ministry, Lin said.

DPP Legislator Wang Ding-yu (王定宇) said he would submit an amendment to the Fundamental Communication Act (通訊傳播基本法) authorizing the National Communications Commission to take measures to clamp down on fake news, according to the Chinese-language United Evening News.

It is difficult to identify fake news, National Chung Cheng University associate professor of communications Kuang Chung-hsiang (管中祥) said, adding that people who have been harmed by fake news can take their complaints to the courts.

The best way to deal with fake news is to encourage media professionalism, Kuang said, citing as an example French media outlets cooperating with Google during the French presidential election.