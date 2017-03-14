Doctor recommends computer breaks

By Chang Hsuan-che and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Computer users have been urged to take periodic rests from using a computer after a Web content designer developed a large cyst on her wrist from overusing a computer mouse, a doctor said.

The 27-year-old woman, surnamed Chen (陳), said she regularly works 10-hour days, adding that her work became difficult when a painful cyst formed on her right wrist.

Chen sought medical attention after the cyst grew to 2.4cm in diameter.

Doctors said she had developed a ganglion cyst, which is a tumor or swelling over the covering of a tendon or the joint.

The doctor aspirated the mass from Chen’s wrist and advised her to take 10-minute breaks from the computer every hour.

Taichung MetroHarbor Hospital orthopedist Cheng Yu-chieh (鄭宇傑) said that ganglion cysts are a common benign tumor that grow on the articular capsule of a joint or in the vicinity of the tendon sheath — the layer of synovial membrane around a tendon.

Cheng said that Chen developed the cyst due to excessive repetitive motion caused by using a computer mouse for long periods of time.

The tendon’s hollow structure allows movement, but is inhibited when swollen or injured, Cheng said, adding that swelling or muscle tears cause viscous fluid surrounding the tendon to coagulate and form a cyst.

Poor posture is also a factor in computer-use injuries, Cheng said, adding that Chen’s chair was too high, causing her to bend her wrist when working.

This causes increased pressure on the wrist that over time can cause cysts, Cheng said, adding that the best posture while using a computer is one with level forearms and wrists.

Cheng said ganglion cysts are most common for women, young people and those who use computers frequently, adding that about 20 percent of ganglion reoccur after treatment.

People using computers for long periods of time should take regular 10-minute breaks, massage their wrists and do stretching exercises, Cheng said.