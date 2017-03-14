FDA urges Crestor users to exchange by Saturday

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday urged people who have purchased AstraZeneca’s film-coated rosuvastatin tablets — an oral lipid-lowering drug branded as Crestor — to take them back to the pharmacy or hospital where they bought them for replacement before Saturday.

After more than one batch of Crestor was found to contain counterfeit drugs earlier this month, AstraZeneca on Tuesday last week agreed to the FDA’s suggestion to recall all batches on the market while the investigation continues.

Since stopping the medication is not recommended, AstraZeneca has agreed to replace the recalled tablets with certified Crestor drugs for about 570,000 National Health Insurance patients who take it, starting from Thursday last week.

The FDA said that 70,600 boxes of replacement drugs stamped with “exchange” were due to arrive at 1,693 hospitals, clinics and pharmacies yesterday.

It recommended that people call their healthcare facility or pharmacy — listed on AstraZeneca Taiwan’s official Web site — in advance to make sure if the new drugs are available for exchange, adding that expired drugs would not be accepted for replacement.

The FDA also urged people to call AstraZeneca’s hotline (0809-081-133) or the agency’s consultation hotline (0227-878-200) for inquiries.

In addition, the FDA said local health bureaus conducted random inspections on three types of drugs — Livalo, Vytorin and Januvia tablets — which were reported by local media as also having been mixed with counterfeit drugs.

Results showed that the contents of all 118 inspected items matched the original drugs’ specifications, the FDA said.