Economics minister says removing fuel rods to take years

Staff writer, with CNA

The fuel rods at the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮) will take about two to three years to remove and would be done in stages, Minister of Economic Affairs Lee Chih-kung (李世光) told lawmakers yesterday.

During a question-and-answer session at a legislative committee meeting, Lee said the unused fuel rods could be refurbished and sold, but permission would first need to be obtained from the original exporter, the US.

Lee said the removal of the plant’s 1,744 fuel rods is expected to begin later this year.

Work on the plant was halted in 2014 and the facility was mothballed following nationwide protests against nuclear power, including a hunger strike by former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) chairman Lin I-hsiung (林義雄), a longtime anti-nuclear campaigner.

Responding to criticism that the ministry was too lenient on Taiwan Power Co (Taipower) after it failed to honor its promise to remove nuclear waste from Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼) last year, Lee said the government is fully committed to carrying out the removal, but that the process is ongoing.

A nuclear waste storage facility was built on the island in 1982, but the island’s residents, most of whom are Tao Aborigines, have been demanding for years that Taipower remove the waste.

The DPP has long advocated that operations at the nation’s three operating nuclear power plants should not be extended and that construction of the fourth plant should be terminated to make the nation nuclear-free by 2025.