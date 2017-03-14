Military appointment allegation denied

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter, with CNA

The Ministry of National Defense yesterday denied media reports that a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker intervened in the appointment of a high-level military officer, saying that the appointment would be made in accordance with regulations.

“The ministry strongly denies such allegations. Appointments of important military positions are done in accordance with regulations and the principle of fairness and justice,” it said in a news release.

The statement came a day after the Chinese-language Apple Daily reported that a DPP legislator representing a southern district had pressured the ministry into considering their favored candidate for the post of Army Aviation and Special Forces Command director.

The newspaper said that the ministry was forced to abandon its preferred candidate, and held an evaluation meeting last week to approve the lawmaker’s choice.

Reached for comment, three DPP legislators who were suspected of being the one who allegedly tried to intervene — Wang Ding-yu (王定宇), Liu Shih-fang (劉世芳) and Chuang Ruei-hsiung (莊瑞雄) — denied any involvement.

Wang said the military promotes officers through a set procedure, by which the ministry recommends a candidate that has to be approved by the president.

“It is despicable that someone would try to affect the promotion prospects of a colleague and the president’s right to choose an appointee by spreading rumors about an undecided appointment,” Wang said, adding that he doubted that anyone would be able to lobby the president on the issue.

Liu issued a statement on Sunday night dismissing the allegations, and saying that she has never done “anything of that sort.”

She also demanded that the ministry investigate the alleged incident and called on the Apple Daily to reveal the source for its story.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday held a news conference to demand an explanation from Minister of National Defense Feng Shih-kuan (馮世寬) about the alleged incident.

As of press time last night, the minister had not responded.