Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

Man finds gold in car park

Taitung police on Wednesday said a man handed in a cardboard box containing 280g of gold that he found in a parking lot. The man, surnamed Lai (賴), found the gold near a restaurant and immediately took it to a local police station. Police found a train ticket inside the box and went to the Taitung Train Station to search for the ticket owner, who turned out to be a 60-year-old woman surnamed Chen (陳). When police asked her if she had lost any gold, Chen said she did not know that she had misplaced the box and must have left it in the parking lot while she was moving house. When Chen retrieved her property from the police station she left a cash reward to thank Lai for returning her gold, police said.

WEATHER

Rain expected to stay

Low temperatures and wet weather in northern and eastern Taiwan are likely to continue until tomorrow, the Central Weather Bureau said. Daytime temperatures are expected to increase today in the north and northeast due to the weakening of a cold air mass, but the rain is likely to continue, the bureau said. The weather is expected to clear tomorrow and temperatures could climb to 22°C in the north, to 26°C in central Taiwan, to 30°C in the south and to 26°C degrees in the east, the bureau said. Some parts of northern and eastern Taiwan, as well as mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan, are expected to have occasional showers, the bureau forecast. However, temperatures are expected to drop again on Sunday and Monday with the arrival of another cold front, the bureau said. Air quality in Yilan, Hualien and Taitung counties is today expected to be good, moderate in northern Taiwan and unhealthy in central and southern Taiwan, the Taiwan Air Quality Monitoring Network said.