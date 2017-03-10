Taiwanese linked to fraud in S Korea decline from peak

Staff writer, with CNA

The number of Taiwanese involved in telecom fraud in South Korea has fallen sharply after reaching a peak of more than 400 in December 2009, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the ministry’s statistics, the number of Taiwanese arrested and imprisoned for telecom fraud in South Korea began to increase in September 2006.

Statistics from December 2009 show that the total number of Taiwanese detained in South Korea for fraud at that time exceeded 400, most of them young people who arrived on tourist or student visas.

The number of arrests fell after Seoul bolstered punitive measures for fraud.

The number of Taiwanese currently under arrest or serving time for fraud in South Korean is fewer than 10.

In a recent case, two young Taiwanese women who were reported as missing in South Korea were later revealed to have been arrested for alleged involvement in telecom fraud.

The women were arrested after being caught withdrawing money from automatic teller machines, allegedly at the behest of a fraud ring, South Korean police said.

Meanwhile, 218 Taiwanese arrested in Spain for alleged involvement in telecom fraud face trial and the government is making every effort to have them deported to Taiwan, the ministry said.

Department of European Affairs Director-General Anna Kao (高安) said the 218 were being held in seven detention centers and Taiwan’s representative office in Spain has sent staff to visit them.

The ministry has contacted Spanish authorities to request that they be deported to Taiwan.

A total of 269 suspects were arrested in December last year in a joint operation between Spain and China. Among them, 218 have been identified as Taiwanese.

The ring has been charged with defrauding Chinese out of 16 million euros (US$16.9 million).

The Spanish government on Feb. 17 accepted a request from Beijing that all 269 suspects be extradited to China, a decision that drew protest from the ministry.