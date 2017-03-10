Taiwanese linked to Islamic State under surveillance

Staff writer, with CNA

Eight Taiwanese are being monitored because of suspicion they are affiliated with the Islamic State group, the National Security Bureau (NSB) said yesterday.

Bureau section head Huang Yu-shun (黃裕順) told a legislative hearing that the eight were mentally unstable and the bureau was keeping close track of them.

In a previous report to the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, the bureau said eight Taiwanese had been identified as possible Islamic State sympathizers.

Huang was asked by Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) for an update on the situation.

Tsai also asked about the deportation of an Indonesian woman late last month on suspicion she was affiliated with the militant group.

NSB Director-General Peng Sheng-chu (彭勝竹) said the woman had been deported because her work in Taiwan was not consistent with the stated purpose of her entry and she had overstayed her visa.

On the possibility of Islamic State affiliates taking advantage of the Universiade in Taipei to enter Taiwan, Peng said the bureau has security measures in place and has been exchanging information with other nations on a list of suspected Islamic State members.

So far, no one on the list has entered Taiwan, Peng said, adding that the bureau will continue to cooperate with the National Immigration Agency to monitor arrivals.

More than 12,000 athletes from 150 countries are to take part in the student games from Aug. 19 to Aug. 30.