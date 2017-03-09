Ma misused ‘one China’ term during speech, DPP says

Staff writer, with CNA

The Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) representative office in Washington on Tuesday said that former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) mixed up the US’ “one China” policy with Beijing’s “one China” principle in a speech at the Brookings Institution.

Ma misquoted US President Donald Trump’s telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Dec. 2 last year, saying Trump had suggested the “one China policy” was up for negotiation by using the term “one China principle,” the office said.

Trump did not mention the “one China principle,” the office said in a statement.

The “one China” principle was designed by Beijing as a strategy to deal with Taiwan and is based on the idea that the “government of the People’s Republic of China [PRC] is the sole legitimate government of China and there is only one China and Taiwan is part of China.”

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said he saw no reason for the US to continue abiding by the “one China” policy — under which Washington does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign state — unless Beijing was prepared to enter into some kind of bargain, the office said in a statement.

Ma also misused the term when commenting on then-US president Barack Obama’s response to Trump’s remarks at a White House news conference on Dec. 16 last year, the statement said.

Obama said it was fine for Trump to review Washington’s “one China” policy toward Taiwan, but added that the Taiwan issue is of the utmost importance to China and how Beijing reacts to potential change could be significant, the DPP office said.

The US’ position regarding sovereignty over Taiwan remains consistent with its “one China policy”: The two sides of the Taiwan Strait should mutually and peacefully agree to a resolution of this as yet unsettled issue, the office said.