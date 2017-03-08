Deity-decorated bread offered at Tainan temples

By Wang Chun-chung and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Tainan City Government’s Bureau of Civil Affairs is promoting bread and milk sticks emulating ghost money and incense typically burned at temples to improve local temple culture.

The innovations were developed by draftees who opted for work terms in place of their compulsory military service under a new government initiative.

Edible products are more environmentally friendly than burning paper and incense, the bureau said, adding that public interest has been high.

Hsiao Cheng Liang Pin (小丞良品) bakery, which has been making the products, said they were asked to cooperate on the project late last year.

The bakery said it was immediately interested in the venture because it is good for the environment.

The bakery said it uses powdered purple yam, raspberry and pumpkin to print images on the bread that can be used in temple rituals the same way ghost money is offered.

“Most people buying the bread in the past few days have been curious about the products. Nobody has said anything about eating bread meant for spirits,” the bakery said.

Some customers want to give the bread to friends as a novelty, while others want to give it as a special gift, the bakery said.

The Hsiao Cheng Liang Pin bakery is on Yude Road Sec 2, North District, Tainan.

Customers can call to place orders, the bureau said.