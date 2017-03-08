Applications for driving licenses to be eased for expats

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Foreigners will be able to apply for a local driver’s license after they have lived in Taiwan for six months when amendments to the Road Traffic Safety Rules (道路交通安全規則) take effect before the end of next month, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) said.

Current rules stipulate that travelers can use an international driver’s license for 30 days if their home nation has a reciprocal agreement with Taiwan. If they plan to stay for longer, they must apply for a local driver’s license if they want to continue driving. However, to apply for a local driver’s license, the person must be granted permission to stay in Taiwan for at least one year.

Chao Chin-wei (趙晉緯), a specialist at the Department of Railways and Highways, said the rules are to be amended to comply with the National Development Council’s policy of creating a living environment friendly to foreigners.

“Instead of having to obtain permission to stay for at least one year, following the amendment, expats will be able to apply for a local driver’s license if they are granted a stay of more than six months,” Chao said. “The amended rules will also eliminate the clause requiring foreigners to submit an application within one year after their entry date. This means that foreigners can apply for a local driver’s license at any time during their stay.”

The amendments will also affect taxi drivers. They will see the mandatory retirement age for taxi drivers pushed back from 68 to 70. However, drivers who are 68 or older can only renew their licenses if they pass an updated physical examination and a cognitive test proving that they do not have dementia or another mental impairment.

A renewed taxi driver’s license would only be valid for one year, and drivers are to be subject to physical tests every year.

Meanwhile, from Friday the minimum driving speed of the Hsuehshan Tunnel on the Chiang Wei-Shui Memorial Freeway (National Freeway No. 5) is to be raised from 60kph to 70kph.

The National Freeway Bureau said drivers would be given a one-month grace period.

The official crackdown on slow drivers inside the tunnel is begin on April 10, the bureau said, adding that offenders would face fines of NT$3,000 to NT$6,000.