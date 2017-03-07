DPP urged to pass supervisory articles ahead of elections

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) should move quickly to pass supervisory articles governing relations with China, academics affiliated with the Economic Democracy Union said yesterday, saying the party had failed to push a primary objective of the Sunflower movement.

“Even though the DPP promised to pass articles swiftly, they have failed to put them on the agenda,” said Chiou Wen-tsong (邱文聰), an Academia Sinica jurist who drafted the civil version of articles promoted by Sunflower activists.

National Chengchi University professor Tsai Chia-hung (蔡佳泓) said the Mainland Affairs Council’s failure to propose an official version of the legislation raised questions about the government’s determination to push for its passage.

While the legislation to increase civic and legislative oversight of negotiations with China has been on the DPP’s list of “priority” legislation over the past several legislative sessions, official committee review has yet to be completed.

National Chengchi University law professor Lin Chia-ho (林佳和) said swift passage of the articles was particularly urgent because of a likely increase in pressure after Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) finishes consolidating power at the Chinese Communist Party’s 19th National Party Congress this year.

“We are worried that without the protection of the articles to cancel out Chinese ‘united front’ efforts, international and big business pressure will eventually force the Tsai administration to sign some disadvantageous promises,” Chung Yuan University law professor Hsu Wei-chun (徐偉群) said.

“The international environment has provided breathing space for Taiwan, when we can have the advantage of not having to worry about any negotiations ‘burning our eyebrows’ as we are drafting the articles,” Chiou said, adding that failure to pass the articles this year would likely lead to them being put aside indefinitely due to local and national elections.

Tamkang University public administration professor Tu Yu-yin (涂予尹) said passage of the legislation was crucial to striking a balance between legislative and executive authority over negotiations, providing extra “bargaining chips” for talks with China.

Campaigners are to gather outside the Legislative Yuan on the anniversary of the Sunflower movement on Saturday next week to “demand an answer” regarding the passage of the articles, Hsu said.