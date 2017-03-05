Taiwanese fishing boat released from port in Myanmar

Staff writer, with CNA

A fishing boat registered in Pingtung and detained in Myanmar over accusations of illegal fishing was released yesterday.

Tsai Jui-hsien (蔡瑞賢), captain of the Shing Chuan Jyi, said in a telephone interview that the boat left Myanmar’s Kawthaung Port yesterday, where it had been detained since Jan. 25.

The boat is scheduled to arrive in Phuket, Thailand, tomorrow.

Tsai thanked the government and the ship’s agent for their assistance securing the boat’s release.

Tsai said that he did not know how much had been paid to secure the release of the boat and its crew, and he counted it as a blessing that he and his nine crewmates are safe.

The crew and boat were reportedly seized without reason when it was sailing toward Kawthaung Port, and was released after a fine of US$10,000 was paid.

The captain denied illegal fishing allegations, saying he wanted to enter the port and complete necessary procedures before a three-month agreement to fish in Myanmar’s economic territorial waters expired.