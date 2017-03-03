‘No risk’ of unsafe aluminum levels in treated water: EPA

Staff writer, with CNA

The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) on Wednesday denied reports that water from three state-run purification plants and one distribution station is unsafe because it contains hazardous levels of aluminum.

On Tuesday, several media outlets reported that aluminum levels at New Taipei City’s Jhongfu (中幅) and Shihding (石碇) water purification plants and Hsinchu County’s Guansi (關西) purification plant and distribution station were higher than the acceptable standard of 0.3 parts per million, citing an EPA report on water quality inspections from last year.

The problem affected about 85,000 people, the report said.

Yuan Shao-ying (袁紹英), head of the EPA’s Department of Environmental Sanitation and Toxic Substance Management, said that the abnormality at the four water supply sites was detected last year during an annual inspection of 362 tap water supply systems and 38 small water treatment facilities across the nation.

After being notified about the problem, the water purification plants and distribution station took measures to address the issue, Yuan said.

“All the required improvements have been made, and follow-up checks have been completed,” he said. “People can rest assured. There is no risk.”

Asked about the reports on Wednesday, Tung Shu-yen (董書炎), head of the state-owned water utility’s First Branch, said that the problem was found sometime between July and August last year, when the water used by those purification plants and the distribution station had unusually high turbidity following heavy downpours.

To treat the water, the plants had to increase the proportion of polyaluminum chloride, a chemical substance that is added to water to remove impurities, Tung said, adding that they must have applied a higher volume of the chemical because of heavy July rain muddying the water.

Since September last year, there has been almost no traceable levels of aluminum detected in treated water at those plants, he said.