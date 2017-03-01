228, PAST AND PRESENT: KMT’s Hung says Mayor Lai’s stance imperils the nation

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) yesterday accused Tainan Mayor William Lai (賴清德) of holding the 228 Incident up as the starting point for the nation’s independence movement, saying that such a mindset could put the nation in peril.

Hung was commenting on Lai’s 228 commemorative speech earlier in the day, in which he urged the public to stop looking to an overseas “motherland” and instead build a new nation marked by peace and social justice.

“Lai’s comments show that he regards the 228 Incident as a starting point for the independence movement and intends to discriminate against and eliminate foreign regimes,” Hung said during a visit to Tainan.

It is regrettable that a rising star in the Democratic Progressive Party would utter such nonsense, she said.

Hung said that as former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) had acknowledged that independence was unattainable, Lai’s remarks constituted lies to the public.

Hung said China’s decision to commemorate the 228 Incident this year suggests there are complicated factors behind the events and that people should avoid having a single perspective on the Incident.

The 228 Incident refers to a military crackdown launched by the then-Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) regime against civilian demonstrations following an incident in Taipei on Feb. 27, 1947. The event marked the beginning of the White Terror era, which saw thousands of Taiwanese arrested, imprisoned and executed.