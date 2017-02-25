Indonesian deported over suspected IS link

Staff Writer, with CNA

Authorities on Wednesday deported an Indonesian woman on suspicion of being a member of the Islamic State (IS) group.

The woman was arrested by Indonesian police upon her arrival at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Indonesian media reported.

Kaharudin Ali, an Indonesian immigration official stationed at the airport, was cited by local media as saying that the 34-year-old woman, identified as Tri Astiningsih, is a suspected IS member.

She was escorted by Taiwanese officials during the flight to Jakarta, where Indonesian anti-terrorist personnel met her at the airport, the reports said.

She was taken to police headquarters in Depok, Indonesia, for further investigation, they added.

A National Immigration Agency official said that the woman was detained on Tuesday following a joint operation between Taiwanese authorities and the US FBI.

The official, who declined to be named, said that it was the first time in Taiwan that such an operation was conducted against suspected IS members.

The official said that several other Indonesians were also being closely monitored for their suspected links to the IS.