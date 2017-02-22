More poultry culled as flu spreads

Staff writer, with CNA

More than 20,000 chickens at a farm in Changhua County were culled yesterday after the farm was confirmed to have the highly pathogenic H5N2 strain of avian influenza.

Changhua County Animal Disease Control Center Director Tung Mang-chih (董孟治) said that the center was informed of abnormal deaths on Friday last week at a chicken farm in the county’s Fangyuan Township (芳苑).

The farm had reported a death rate of 0.4 percent, Tung said.

The center sent staff to the farm, who collected samples and confirmed H5N2.

On Monday, the agricultural authorities also confirmed a new case of the highly pathogenic H5N6 subtype of avian influenza, bringing to 18 the total cases of H5N6 infection in the nation since the first was reported on Feb. 6.

The latest avain flu infection involved chickens at an egg farm in Tainan’s Shanhua District (善化), which led to 7,885 chickens being culled, the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine said.

As of Monday, Chiayi, Tainan and Hsinchu cities and Yunlin, Yilan and Hualien counties had confirmed H5N6 infection cases. In Hualien County seven chicken farms and one duck farm were infected.

The other 10 cases involved non-poultry farms, the bureau said.

Taiwan has been on high alert over the spread of avian flu and banned the transportation of poultry for seven days on Friday last week.