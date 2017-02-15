Whooping cough cases reported

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday reported the first cases of pertussis — also known as whooping cough, a highly contagious respiratory disease — in the nation this year, with a mother and child in central Taiwan diagnosed.

CDC Epidemic Intelligence Center director Liu Ting-ping (劉定萍) said one of the cases was a two-month-old boy who was treated at a clinic for coughing and vomiting on Jan. 14 and Jan. 21, and transferred to a hospital due to cyanosis, which developed on Jan. 22.

Four family members were examined and given pre-exposure prophylaxis on Jan. 24.

Examination results on Jan. 26 showed the baby to be infected with pertussis and the mother was also confirmed to have pertussis a few days later, she said.

The mother had been coughing since Jan. 2, but did not seek medical attention, Liu said.

She did not leave home after giving birth, but was visited by four friends, Liu said, adding that it is possible the baby was infected via his mother, but the source of the mother’s infection needs further investigation.

Both mother and child have recovered and the four friends showed no symptoms, Liu said.

CDC physician Haung Hsin-yi (黃馨頤) said early symptoms of pertussis are similar to a common cold, so people might not seek diagnosis, leading to a cluster of infections among those in close contact with them.

She said that typical pertussis symptoms include coughing that might last from two weeks to several months, while some people develop paroxysmal coughing — or vomiting after coughing — and severe complications can include respiratory arrest or pneumonia.

CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞) said that people should control coughing and maintain respiratory hygiene by changing their clothes and washing their hands thoroughly when they arrive home and before touching infants.