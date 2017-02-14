Five people arrested for spreading doctored photo

Staff writer, with CNA

Tainan police on Sunday said they had arrested five people on charges of “terrorizing the public” after the suspects allegedly shared a fake photograph of a collapsed building after a magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit south of Tainan on Saturday morning.

The photograph bore the caption: “A building has collapsed on Jinhua Road.”

Police said they arrested a 19-year-old machine tool worker, surnamed Hsieh (謝), in Yanshui District (鹽水) early on Sunday, who told them he doctored a photograph of the Weiguan Jinlong apartment complex in Tainan that collapsed during the Feb. 6 earthquake last year and sent it to friends “just for fun.”

He sent it, with the caption, to a group of seven friends, according to the police investigators.

Of those seven, a 20-year-old man, surnamed Yang (楊), and an 18-year-old woman, surnamed Lin (林), shared the fake picture with their online friends, one of whom was a 17-year-old girl, surnamed Cheng (鄭), who then shared the photograph and caption with 352 persons in eight of her online groups.

A 29-year-old fish seller, surnamed Yeh (葉), also shared the photograph and caption on his Facebook page — even though he was knew the photo was actually of the Weiguan Jinlong complex, police said.

Once on the Facebook page the photograph spread nationwide.

Police said the five had been referred to local district prosecutors’ offices, while Cheng’s case is to be reviewed by a juvenile court due to her age.