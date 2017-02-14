Inter-party delegation to meet with US officials

By Lu Yi-hsuan and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taiwan-US Inter-Parliamentary Amity Association members yesterday left on a diplomatic mission to New York and Washington to meet with members of the US House of Representatives to better understand the US administration’s position on Taiwan and the region.

The delegation is made up of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) — who heads the association — Wang Ting-yu (王定宇), Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲), Chiu Yi-ying (邱議瑩) and Yu Mei-nu (尤美女); Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) and Jason Hsu (許毓仁); and New Power Party Legislator Kawlo Iyun Pacidal.

The association — established several years ago for the purpose of advancing communication between Taiwan and the US — has been headed by both DPP and KMT party members. It is considered one of the main quasi-official channels for communication between the two nations in the absence of official ties.

The eight-member delegation — the first to visit the US since US President Donald Trump’s inauguration — is to meet with US think tanks and officials from various administrative departments.

Wang said he hopes the visit will allow the delegation to convey the “true voice” of Taiwanese to the Trump administration, adding that he hopes the government will place importance on Taiwan-US trade ties.

The delegation will also convey the nation’s desire to play an important role in maintaining regional peace, Wang said, adding that Taiwan would call on the US government to assist the nation by providing advanced military equipment and weaponry.

Chiang said the nation hopes to build substantial and mutually beneficial relations over the short term with the US, Japan and China, adding that Taiwan hopes to bolster exchanges with these nations.

Chiang said he hopes this can be achieved through substantial trade and military exchanges, adding that he hopes the delegation can gain a better understanding of Trump’s views on the situation in East Asia.

Taiwanese want regional peace, but also want their voices to be heard, Chiang said.

Association deputy director Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) said that access to US representatives and US government data will give the association the opportunity to interact in an unfettered way and allow both sides to build a closer relationship.