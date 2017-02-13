FEATURE: ‘Hardcore’ 2G users cling on to old phones

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

For a 70-year-old Taipei resident surnamed Liu (劉), a mobile phone is a dispensable item.

Despite the prevailing use of third and fourth-generation (3G and 4G) telecom services, Liu uses a Samsung phone that only offers second-generation (2G) connectivity.

He says he uses it to take calls when he is outside and that it is good enough for him.

“My friends have no problem reaching me, because they know they can always call me at home,” he said. “I can live with or without [my cellphone] and I never use it to go online.”

Liu said he uses an iPad to access the Line messaging app and check his Facebook account, although he mainly uses the device to listen to music.

Liu is one of the so-called “hardcore” 2G service subscribers who the nation’s three main telecom companies are trying to migrate to more advanced 3G or 4G services before the 2G operational license expires on June 30.

Second-generation mobile services were launched in 1998 and were originally scheduled to be terminated by 2013, according to the National Communications Commission (NCC).

The Executive Yuan later extended the deadline until the middle of this year due to the large number of 2G subscribers.

In 2012, the nation had about 6.5 million 2G users, but as of the third quarter of last year, that number fell to 492,000.

By contrast, the number of 4G users last year rose from 15.19 million in the second quarter to 16.72 million in the third quarter.

The number of 3G users fell from 13.28 million to 11.77 million in the same period.

It is not just older people who resist what new technology has to offer.

“Last year, I had to discard my 2G mobile phone, which I had used for 10 years, because its screen stopped working,” said a 40-year-old Taipei office clerk surnamed Luo (羅).

Luo said she knew about smartphones, but had no intention of replacing her 2G mobile phone with a smartphone at the time.

“Why change it if it was not broken? I work on my computer every day and do not need to go on the Internet on my mobile phone,” she said.

Luo migrated to 4G last year and now owns an HTC smartphone, but she said she switches off the 4G network most of the time and connects to the Internet when Wi-Fi is available.

Although she is subscribed to a 200-megabyte monthly data plan, she said she barely uses half of the amount.

“If telecom companies want their customers to switch to 3G or 4G services, they have to offer tiered plans. Not everyone wants unlimited data,” she said.

This is not the first time the government is shutting down an outdated telecom service. The pager service, which was launched in Taiwan in 1976, stayed operational until September 2011.

Statistics from the NCC showed that the pager service reached its peak in 1998, with 4.26 million users. The number gradually decreased due to the rise of smaller and more practical mobile phones.

In January 2011, Chunghwa Telecom said it still had about 76 pager subscribers, 33 of them corporate users.

When asked why these users did not switch to mobile phones, the company said they probably preferred pagers because they did not generate intense electromagnetic waves, which some claim to be a health hazard.

Using pagers also gave them the liberty to ignore calls they did not wish to take, the company added.

However, serving those 76 subscribers was not cheap, the company said, as it has to keep the facilities needed to maintain the service.