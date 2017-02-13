Government condemns North Korea missile launch

Staff writer, with CNA

The government yesterday denounced a ballistic missile test conducted by North Korea, adding it is monitoring the movements of the Chinese navy in the South China Sea and western Pacific Ocean.

Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) expressed the government’s “strong disapproval” of North Korea firing a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan, adding that Taiwan’s defense and national security authorities are “closely monitoring” military responses in the region.

“Any act aimed at intimidation and any behavior that undermines regional stability should be severely denounced,” Huang said.

Responding to a Chinese media report that a group of Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy vessels sailed from Sanya in Hainan Island two days ago on a training mission, Huang said that defense and security officials are monitoring the situation, adding that all necessary countermeasures have been taken.

The naval exercise is taking place one month after China’s sole aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, passed through the Taiwan Strait on Jan. 12, when President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was in Central America on a state visit.

The Daily Chinese People’s Liberation Army newspaper on Saturday said that the South Sea Fleet naval group, comprised of two missile frigates and a supply ship, will sail the South China Sea, East Indian Ocean and western Pacific Ocean on a training mission that will also include elements from the air force as well as part of China’s East Sea and North Sea fleets.

Huang said that Taiwan’s national defense and national security authorities are ready for any development.

“Our defense readiness underpins national security, so the public should rest assured,” he added.