Tainan farmer fined for selling cabbage on streets

By Wang Chieh and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A 59-year-old farmer from Tainan’s Kuantien District (官田) faces multiple fines after attempting to sell his produce on the streets of the city over several days last month.

The farmer, surnamed Chen (陳), said he resolved to sell his cabbages on the streets after wholesale dealers began undercutting the already low prices of the vegetable, with 1kg selling for NT$4.

Not wanting to see his hard work wasted, Chen said he resorted to selling the cabbages himself at a price of NT$50 for two large or three small heads.

Chen’s photograph was posted online after people saw him on the street for several consecutive days last month, where he was also sleeping.

Netizens sought him out to buy his produce and Chen said several people offered him extra money, but he refused to take it, saying that he only wanted to sell his cabbage at a fair price.

Chen sold an entire batch of cabbage without encountering any problems, but when he returned to sell a second lot, he was met by police who issued him a fine.

Chen was fined NT$1,200 three times last month, with police officers saying they were obliged to issue the fines after residents accused them of neglecting their duty by not taking action against the man.

Chen had been trying to sell his cabbage on the streets for six consecutive days, police said, adding that they received complaints when he fell asleep on the roadside next to his cabbage.

Chen said he felt despondent about the fines, which he equated to the value of 144 large cabbages.

“I come into the city like this only once or twice a year; I do not want to see all my hard work be for nothing. These fines are really a big blow to me,” Chen said.

Police said Chen was fined according to Article 82 of the Act Governing Punishments for Violations of Road Traffic Regulations (道路交通管理處罰條例), which stipulates that vending on the roadside without a permit may result in fines from NT$1,200 to NT$2,400.

Police said they would only continue to fine Chen if they received complaints from residents, adding that if any vehicle accidents occur as a result of Chen’s activities, he could face criminal charges.

Police cautioned Chen to avoid letting his cabbage spill out onto the street from the warden’s storefront where he is currently set up.

The issue was met with a mixed response among online commentators.

One netizen berated the person who reported Chen to the police, saying they were meddling in others’ affairs on the pretext of justice, while another wrote: “A violation of the law is a violation. If an accident occurs, will the rest of you take responsibility?”

Police officers said this month a local borough warden has offered space in his own storefront for Chen to sell his cabbage from, in the hopes that Chen does not receive further fines.