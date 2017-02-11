Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

COMMUNICATIONS

HSR to get Wi-Fi in June

Wi-Fi Internet services are expected to be available on all High-Speed Rail (HSR) trains in June, Chunghwa Telecom said yesterday. Chunghwa president Sheih Chi-mau (謝繼茂) said the plan to provide Wi-Fi services on both the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport MRT Line and the Taiwan High Speed Rail has already been fulfilled in the former, while the bullet train would enjoy the same service in June. Passengers should also be able to enjoy smoother 4G Internet services during their journeys, as telecom providers have been enhancing network stability, especially in the tunnels on the northern section of the line. That means stable 4G and Wi-Fi connections should be available in time for the 2017 Universiade in August.

CRIMES

Drug report bill approved

The Cabinet on Thursday approved a draft amendment to the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例) that would require “designated business establishments” to report drug possession or abuse by their customers. The definition of “designated business establishments” is to be determined by the Ministry of Justice after discussions with other government agencies. “Designated business establishments” should take steps to prevent drug abuse, for example by posting warnings at their entrances, employing security personnel and reporting illegal drug activities to the police, the bill states. Businesses that fail to adopt such measures would be subject to a fine of between NT$100,000 and NT$1 million (US$3,220 and US$32,205) for each violation, it says. Those that fail to report drug possession or abuse by clients would face a fine of between NT$200,000 and NT$2 million, while the maximum penalty would include suspension of operations for up to 18 months or revocation of business licenses, it says.

POLITICS

Lee leaves hospital

Former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), who was down with the flu, was discharged from hospital on Thursday, the Taipei Veterans General Hospital said. Chen Yun-liang (陳雲亮), Lee’s attending physician, said the 94-year-old was in good health after being admitted to hospital on Friday last week. Lee’s office director, Wang Yan-chun (王燕軍), said Lee had developed a mild fever and a cough during the Lunar New Year holiday and went to the doctor on Thursday last week. The doctor advised hospitalization for a period of observation after it was found that Lee’s inflammatory index was slightly elevated, Wang said. Lee, who served as president from 1988 to 2000, had a stroke in 2015 and was hospitalized at the time. He was also hospitalized for one night in September last year after he fell ill during a fundraising dinner.

MILITARY

Ex-air force commander dies

Chen Shen-ling (陳燊齡), commander in chief of the Republic of China (ROC) Air Force from 1986 to 1989, died in Taipei on Thursday. He was 92. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) offered her sincere condolences at Chen’s passing, the Presidential Office said. Chen, born in Beijing in 1924, earned his wings in 1945. He took part in battles between the ROC military and the People’s Liberation Army during the Chinese Civil War from 1946 to 1949. He was also among the first pilots sent to the US to receive training in F-84 jets in the 1950s. Chen served as chief of general staff of the armed forces from 1989 to 1991. His lifelong contribution to the state represents the highest level of dedication to which all service persons should aspire, the Presidential Office said.