DPP moves toward expelling Taipei city councilor Tung

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Central Standing Committee yesterday recommended expelling Taipei City Councilor Tung Chung-yan (童仲彥) for damaging the party’s reputation amid accusations domestic violence and infidelity against him.

It forwarded the recommendation to the DPP Central Evaluation Committee, which is to meet on Feb. 22, DPP spokesperson Wang Min-sheng (王閔生) said.

“The review was swift, with committee members unanimously agreeing on the expulsion proposal,” Wang said.

If Tung is expelled, he would be barred from the party for five years. If he were later allowed to rejoin the party, he would not be allowed to participate in public or party elections for two years.

Tung’s wife, Lee Hsiu-huan (李秀環), last month accused him of long-term domestic violence and infidelity, with Chinese-language Next Magazine publishing photographs of her injuries.

Media reports have said that Tung’s former office director, Chiu Hui-mei (邱惠美), was his mistress.

Tung later admitted to the accusations, including his relationship with Chiu, while announcing on Facebook that he would voluntarily withdraw from the party.

The DPP’s Taipei chapter on Monday confirmed his deregistration.

Expulsion is the most severe punishment that can be imposed on a party member, while members who voluntarily withdraw from the DPP can rejoin the party after two years.

“I am grateful for the DPP’s support. I will continue my work with a [renewed] mindset and reflect on and amend my mistakes,” Tung said.

Thanking the 20,000 voters who voted for him, Tung said he would redouble his efforts to supervise the city government.