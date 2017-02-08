Kidnapper given final verdict in Thai abduction case

Staff writer, with CNA

The Supreme Court on Monday, in a final verdict, sentenced Su Yu-ting (蘇煜庭) to 14 years and 10 months for involvement in a high-profile kidnapping of a Taiwanese businessman in Thailand in 2009.

The court found that Su kidnapped the man, surnamed Teng (鄧), who worked in the textile industry in late 2009.

Teng had moved his wife, two children and mother to Thailand with the idea of investing in the kingdom.

Su and several others, posing as Thai policemen, kidnapped Teng and his wife.

Over 15 days, Teng was tortured, including waterboarding, in an effort to force him to pay a ransom of 30 million Thai baht (US$857,388 at the current exchange rate), but he refused to pay until he was told that his mother and children had also been abducted.

Learning that Teng and his wife held funds and stocks worth about US$630,000 in a bank in Singapore, an alleged accomplice, Lin Kun-han (林昆漢), suggested that Su and Teng’s wife fly to Singapore to collect the funds.

Teng’s wife was rescued by Singaporean police, who had received a tip, but Su fled to Taiwan, where he was arrested. Thai police rescued Teng and his family.

Lin is on trial at the Taichung District Court for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping.

Two other Taiwanese, Chen Chih-wen (陳誌文) and Chang Chia-lun (張嘉倫), as well as four Thai nationals, were convicted in Thai courts for their involvement in the case and are each serving terms of 22 years and six months.