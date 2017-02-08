More Taiwanese jobseekers favor ASEAN’s market

Staff writer, with CNA

The number of Taiwanese who want to work in ASEAN member states increased by 67 percent over the past two years, while those interested in jobs in China rose just 2.7 percent, statistics released by the 104 online job bank on Monday showed.

About 38,000 jobseekers had expressed interest in working in the ASEAN market as of the end of last year, a dramatic jump compared with the end of 2014, the company said.

The statistics show that one out of five jobseekers said that they want to work in the ASEAN market, with women, in particular in the 26-30 age group, expressing stronger interest than men in jobs there.

The job bank said that single female jobseekers also had stronger desire than their married counterparts to land jobs in the ASEAN market.

About 167,000 jobseekers at the end of last year wanted to land a job in China, up from about 163,000 at the end of 2014, it said.

Between 2011 and last year, demand for workers in the information technology (IT) sector rose 120 percent, beating the average of a 67 percent increase in Taiwan, the statistics showed.

Demand for IT talent spans a wide range of new businesses such as handheld devices, cloud technology, Internet of Things, and augmented, virtual and mixed reality, as well as artificial intelligence and software development for financial sector applications, it said.

Jobseekers should develop knowledge and skills not only in technology, but in other areas to make themselves more competitive, it said.

However, US President Donald Trump’s “America First” initiative could prompt many foreign investors, including Taiwanese, to move to the US market, which is likely to cut job openings in Taiwan, the company said.