Taiwan safe for tourists: S Korean representative

Staff writer, with CNA

South Korea’s representative to Taiwan lauded tourism in the nation and said that it is a safe place to visit, downplaying concerns that a case in which a South Korean tourist was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted by a Taiwanese taxi driver could harm the tourism industry.

In an interview with the Central News Agency, Korean Mission in Taipei Representative Yang Chang-soo said through an interpreter that although the case might hurt the image of Taiwan, it could also be turned into an opportunity if authorities demonstrate their resoluteness in dealing with such problems.

This was an isolated incident and similar things could happen in almost any nation, said Yang, who took up his post late last year.

On Jan. 15, a Taiwanese taxi driver, surnamed Chan (詹), was detained for allegedly molesting one of three South Korean women who hired him to drive them around northern Taiwan on Jan. 12.

The incident came amid a rise in tourist arrivals from South Korea.

Taiwan last year recorded 880,000 visitor arrivals from South Korea, a 35 percent year-on-year increase, Yang said, adding that Taiwanese arrivals in South Korea reached 830,000 over the period.

Both sides have set a goal of raising the combined number to 2 million this year.

Asked if he was worried that the sexual assault case would affect the development of bilateral tourism, Yang said that as people-to-people contacts increase, there will inevitably be problems.

The most important thing is to deal with such issues properly when they do arise, he said.

However, the incident could undermine the international image of Taiwan, Yang said, adding that both South Korea and Taiwan are working to prevent that happening.

Taiwan, which boasts beautiful scenery and delicious food, is safe to visit, said Yang, who took a vacation in the nation with his family in July last year.

South Korean tourists have to rely on taxies when traveling in Taiwan as they are unable to rent cars, because Taiwan and South Korea do not recognize each other’s driver’s licenses, he said.

Yang said he would push to change that situation during his tenure as representative.

Speaking of his mission in Taiwan, Yang highlighted the importance of trade relations and people-to-people exchanges between the two sides, saying that Seoul would work closely with Taipei to advance bilateral exchanges in those areas.