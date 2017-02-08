Prosecutors and judges pick reps for reform forum

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Five judges and five prosecutors have been selected by their peers as representatives to a national affairs conference on judicial reform, with Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheng Yu-shan (鄭玉山) and Yilan District Prosecutors’ Office head prosecutor Tsai Yuan-shih (蔡元仕) to lead the group.

The results of the vote by judicial officials was announced by the Judicial Yuan on Monday, while five more judges and prosecutors are to be selected by a Presidential Office preparatory committee on judicial reform after consulting legal professionals and gauging public opinion.

The other judges in the group, representing all levels of the nation’s court system, are Taiwan High Court Judge Chen Shiann-yuh (陳憲裕), Taichung District Court Judge Lai Kung-li (賴恭利), Taoyuan District Court Judge Mao Song-ting (毛松廷) and Kaohsiung Juvenile and Family Court Judge Lee Ming-hung (李明鴻).

The other prosecutors selected to represent their peers at the conference are Wu Hsun-lung (吳巡龍) of the Penghu District Prosecutors’ Office, Lin Ta (林達) of the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office, Lin Jhih-feng (林志?) of the Tainan branch of the High Prosecutors’ Office and Yu Li-chen (余麗貞), deputy head of the Ministry of Justice’s Department of Prosecutorial Affairs.

Ministry officials said the vote was conducted in an open and democratic manner, with the nation’s prosecutors choosing from a list of nominees.

Tsai — President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) nephew — came in fourth with 459 votes, or 53.75 percent of all ballots, while Wu topped the polling at 619 votes (72.48 percent), followed by Lin Ta with 585 votes (68.5 percent) and Yu Li-chen with 543 votes (63.58 percent), and Lin Jhih-feng was fifth with 357 votes (41.81), the officials said.

A total of 10 judges and 10 prosecutors, as well as 10 lawyers and five delegates representing law school academics and professors, are to begin the conference’s group discussion phase later this month.

The group sessions are to be held every two weeks from Feb. 20, culminating in a general conference in June, over which the president is to preside, government officials said.